Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

