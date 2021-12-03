Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 967.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKSBF opened at $23.26 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

