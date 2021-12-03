Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SRE stock opened at GBX 138.60 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £995,600 ($1,300,757.77).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

