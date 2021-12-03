Simple Software Solutions Achieves Market Cap of $54,283.08 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $54,283.08 and approximately $13.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

