Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.44.

NYSE:SPG opened at $151.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

