Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in November

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,100 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 1,019,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,201.8 days.

Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $$48.96 on Friday. 155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

