Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.