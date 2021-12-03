Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
SIG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $111.92.
In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on SIG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.