Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SIG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.
In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
