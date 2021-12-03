Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,370. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

