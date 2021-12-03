SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Steve Francis Sells 20,243 Shares

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67), for a total value of £10,323.93 ($13,488.28).

Steve Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SIG alerts:

On Thursday, November 11th, Steve Francis sold 81,500 shares of SIG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £39,935 ($52,175.33).

On Wednesday, October 6th, Steve Francis sold 107,000 shares of SIG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,150 ($62,908.28).

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 51.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.55. SIG plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28.08 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of £604.96 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.