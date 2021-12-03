Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $34.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $33.30 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $34.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.70 million to $138.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.70 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $142.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $393.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.23. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

