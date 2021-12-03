Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Decreases By 24.9%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,500 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 642,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE WSR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,963. The stock has a market cap of $462.15 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.