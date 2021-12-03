Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 32.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.45.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.5556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.61%.
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.