Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Declines By 32.1%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Tgs Asa has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.5556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Danske lowered shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

