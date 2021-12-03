Short Interest in Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Drops By 24.2%

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Terrace Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
