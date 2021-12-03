Short Interest in Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Drops By 24.2%

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TCRRF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Terrace Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.29.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. is development stage company, which engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interest in the Maverick County-Eagle Ford Shale and Pearsall Shale Development projects. The company was founded on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

