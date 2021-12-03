Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Increases By 63.7%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,351,600 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the October 31st total of 63,764,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,998.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

