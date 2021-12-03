Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Declines By 32.0%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 217,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNEYF. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

