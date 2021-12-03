Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Drops By 36.9%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 1,513,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,776.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
