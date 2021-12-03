Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Drops By 36.9%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 1,513,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,776.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

