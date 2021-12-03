Short Interest in Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Expands By 62.9%

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 184.79% and a negative net margin of 427.69%.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

