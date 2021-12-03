Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Decreases By 38.1%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group stock remained flat at $$1.81 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

