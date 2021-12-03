Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Expands By 54.5%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SHCAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 17,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,767. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

