Short Interest in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Declines By 22.9%

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

