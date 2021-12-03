Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Grows By 24.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 4,136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,258.5 days.

Shares of RKUNF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069. Rakuten Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

