Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Increases By 45.6%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 1,892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PALAF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 14.04. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

