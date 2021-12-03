Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Increases By 45.6%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,754,300 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 1,892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PALAF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 14.04. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
