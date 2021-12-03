Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Rises By 22.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 24,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,489. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In related news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,968,633 shares of company stock valued at $34,780,380 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,684,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $883,252,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

