Short Interest in Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Decreases By 25.3%

Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MXTOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.78. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Neles Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

