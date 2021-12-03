Short Interest in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Drops By 23.1%

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 301,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

