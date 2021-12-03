Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Increases By 31.4%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,775.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTHRF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut M3 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of MTHRF stock remained flat at $$52.95 during trading hours on Friday. M3 has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.80.

M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Portal, Evidence Solutions, Overseas, Clinical Platform, and Others. The Medical Portal segment provides the medical-related marketing support and research services. The Evidence Solutions segment includes clinical research support business, medical clinical trials management, and management support business.

