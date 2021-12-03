Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Increases By 23.7%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,900 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 903,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

LIFZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of LIFZF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

