Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Expands By 39.3%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of JWEL stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 339,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,492. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Jowell Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

