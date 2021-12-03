Short Interest in Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Expands By 40.8%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

JNPKF remained flat at $$36.00 during midday trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

