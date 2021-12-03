Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Drops By 24.6%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 4,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 460.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 3,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

