Short Interest in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Increases By 57.8%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 187,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 444,375 shares of company stock worth $1,468,163. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,019. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

