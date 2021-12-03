Short Interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Drops By 38.8%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ICLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 182,238 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

ICLK stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,740. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.