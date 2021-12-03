Short Interest in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Grows By 34.2%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HOTH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,843,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

