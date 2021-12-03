Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rises By 35.1%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.31. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Several analysts recently commented on FSNUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

