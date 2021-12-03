Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 26.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.
NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $10.23.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.