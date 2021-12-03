Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Expands By 26.3%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Seacoast Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

