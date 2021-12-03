Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Decreases By 28.6%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FWAC remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,936. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.