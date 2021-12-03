Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Rises By 51.4%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $320.52 and a twelve month high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRFHF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.50.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

