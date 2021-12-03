Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Grows By 66.1%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the October 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHCA. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 24,559.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,920,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.79 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

