Short Interest in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Increases By 54.1%

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the October 31st total of 674,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of HEPS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 13,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($1.58). Equities research analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.