Short Interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Decreases By 23.7%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.52 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

