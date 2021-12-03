Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Decreases By 36.5%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CBAN opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.26%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

