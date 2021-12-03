Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 34.6%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 31st total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $$10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.