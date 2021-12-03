Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expands By 25.8%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 463,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CSV traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,921. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $886.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.