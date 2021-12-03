Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Decreases By 33.4%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.
BRRDF stock remained flat at $$24.65 during trading on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile
