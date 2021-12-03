Short Interest in Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Decreases By 33.4%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 233.0 days.

BRRDF stock remained flat at $$24.65 during trading on Friday. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

