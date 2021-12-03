Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Increases By 41.9%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

BSL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.54. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

