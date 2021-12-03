Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expands By 29.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $8.52 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.