Short Interest in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Declines By 22.7%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 621,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.