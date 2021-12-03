Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Increases By 22.8%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Acreage alerts:

OTCMKTS ACRDF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.