Short Interest in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Declines By 26.3%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,005,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 974,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 706,953 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 174,784 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDMT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,241. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

