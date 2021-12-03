Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Expands By 47.1%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOW. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter valued at $5,041,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter valued at $1,856,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 32.3% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 110.0% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 162.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

